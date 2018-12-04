Scott will play Rob Reilly and Greene will play Cassie Maddox in the eight-part drama. Set in the early millennium, it follows the two ambitious detectives as they investigate the murder of a ballerina and a woman found in a roofless famine cottage, in two separate inquiries that may be more intertwined than anyone realises.

Dublin Murders is adapted for screen by acclaimed screenwriter Sarah Phelps (And Then There Were None, Ordeal by Innocence and this Christmas’ ABC Murders), and directed by Saul Dibb (alongside some others).

"I couldn’t be more delighted to join the creative team behind Dublin Murders,” Scott said in a release.

“Sarah Phelps has beautifully adapted Tana French’s compelling novels into a complex and dark exploration of memory, identity and the potentially devastating consequences of pursuing truth. The chance to stumble into this world alongside the wonderful Sarah Greene and under the guidance of our brilliant directors.”

“To work alongside such talented people as Killian Scott, and the entire creative team is a joy,” Greene said.

“The writing is brilliant and dark and it’s thrilling to give Tana French’s words a new life on screen through the wonderful Sarah Phelps.”

"I was so delighted to have been asked to adapt Tana French’s rich, thrilling novels In The Woods and The Likeness and from them create the complex, strange world of Dublin Murders,” Phelps added.

“I’m so excited and proud to see my scripts coming to life under the guidance of our brilliant directors Saul Dibb, John Hayes and Rebecca Gatward and I'm in total awe of our peerless cast of blazing Irish talent.”

Other actors in the series include Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Frank, Moe Dunford as Sam, Leah McNamara as Rosalind, Ian Kenny as Phelan, Eugene O’Hare as Quigley, Jonny Holden as Damien, Peter McDonald as Jonathan and Game of Thrones’ Conleth Hill as O Kelly.