It's almost time for 5's latest detective series, Cooper & Fry, to land on our screens – with RadioTimes.com having an exclusive first look clip of the drama.

The series is led by former Doctor Who companion Mandip Gill and Downton Abbey's Rob James-Collier, who play the show's leading mismatched detective duo DC Diane Fry and DC Ben Cooper respectively.

Premiering tonight, the sneak peek of Cooper & Fry shows that there's plenty of drama set to come as an action-packed chase sequence unfolds.

In the clip, we see the detectives wearing their protective gear as they start unearthing potential clues in an empty house. Or at least, so they think.

As is quickly realised, the house is in fact not empty, as they start to look in cabinets and through discarded document folders.

"That'll be just the wind," James-Collier's Cooper says but the small disturbances they've heard soon turn into full-on scraping.

Rob James-Collier as DC Ben Cooper and Mandip Gill as DC Diane Fry in Cooper and Fry. 5/Clapperboard

Just as they venture into a strange bedroom that's been adorned with bird feathers, they find an image that points to the fact that their person of interest clearly has a brother. But where is he?

Just as Fry poses the question to Cooper, someone appears out of the shadows and bolts down the stairs. Fry runs off in pursuit and the mysterious girl starts sprinting through the building site of the home, tearing down a ladder to distract Fry.

She manages to lose Fry after climbing over a big gate, with Fry having no choice but to stare after the unnamed girl. She takes one last glance at Fry, subtly smiling in the process before running off once more.

Cooper & Fry is based on the bestselling novels by author Stephen Booth. The series will be made up of four two-hour episodes, each based on a different novel in the series: Black Dog, Dying to Sin, Blind to the Bones and Dancing with the Virgins.

The official synopsis for the series reveals: "Set in the mystery-shrouded Peak District, DC Ben Cooper, an affable local, is thrown together with guarded newcomer DC Diane Fry, to investigate a string of mysterious deaths."

It continues: "They must learn to work together to get results. As their personal lives begin to intertwine, a unique friendship begins to form... but it won't always be easy."

Cooper & Fry begins on Tuesday 18th November at 8pm on 5.

