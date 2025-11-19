New 5 crime drama Cooper & Fry, which stars Doctor Who's Mandip Gill and Downton Abbey's Robert James-Collier, has only just started airing, but already viewers are loving the dynamic between the two mismatched detectives.

The show is based on a long-running series of novels by Stephen Booth, and with only four having been adapted for the first season, there are plenty of opportunities for it to continue in future seasons.

But will that be the case? Will Gill and James-Collier be back to solve further mysteries? And if so, when would any new episodes likely be released?

Read on for everything you need to know about the potential for a Cooper & Fry season 2 on 5.

Will there be a Cooper & Fry season 2?

Mandip Gill as DC Diane Fry and Rob James-Collier as DC Ben Cooper in Cooper and Fry. Clapperboard/5

We don't yet know whether there will be a Cooper & Fry season 2, as season 1 has only just started airing on 5. It will likely be a few more weeks or months until we hear more regarding the future of the show.

However, it certainly seems to be the case that the team behind the drama want to make more, and there are certainly more of Stephen Booth's novels to adapt – 14 of them, in fact.

Speaking ahead of the series airing, Cooper star Robert James-Collier said: "Hopefully, if the audience laps up the series, we have more avenues to explore."

Meanwhile, director Ryan Tohill said: "If the audience engages with Rob and Mandip as a partnership, and become invested in them, the show will have legs. We can then have even more fun with the plots and turn even darker in another series."

We will keep this page updated with any new information regarding the future of Cooper & Fry as and when we get it.

When would a potential Cooper & Fry season 2 be released?

Mandip Gill as DC Diane Fry in Cooper & Fry. Clapperboard/5

If Cooper & Fry were to be renewed, then we'd imagine a second season could be turned around fairly quickly. Procedural detective dramas such as this are usually able to air annually, meaning a late 2026 date certainly seems possible.

However, at this point this is purely speculation, as without an official renewal, we of course also don't yet have an official release date. We will update this page with any further information as we get it.

Who would return to star in a potential Cooper & Fry season 2?

Niamh McCann as Tracey Garnett, Rob James-Collier as DC Ben Cooper and Mandip Gill as DC Diane Fry in Cooper and Fry. Clapperboard/5

Depending on how the first season of Cooper & Fry shapes out, we'd imagine that all of the central cast would be back for a potential season 2, with Robert James-Collier and Mandip Gill almost certain to return as the titular duo.

You can find a full list of the season 1 cast here, any of whom could potential be back for a second season.

Robert James-Collier as DC Ben Cooper

Mandip Gill as DC Diane Fry

Charlotte Bradley as Isobel Cooper

Lorcan Cranitch as DI Paul Hitchens

Barry O'Connor as DS Todd Eland

Niamh McCann as Tracey Garnett

Clara Simpson as Dr Juliana Taylor

Is there a trailer for Cooper & Fry season 2?

There isn't a trailer for Cooper & Fry season 2 yet, as not only has it not yet started filming, it hasn't even been confirmed at this point.

However, we will make sure to add one in here if and when it is released, and for now you can rewatch the season 1 trailer below.

Cooper & Fry continues on Tuesday 25th November at 8pm on 5.

