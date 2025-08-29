The air date news was announced alongside the release of the show's trailer. The footage introduces us to Lincoln's character John, whose life appears to go off the rails thanks to his new neighbour Tommy (Ewen Bremner).

The trailer also gives us looks at John's wife Fiona, played by Indira Varma, who is suspicious of Tommy from the start, and Tommy's wife Rebecca, played by Eve Myles, who also happens to be the local vicar in the Scottish village of Coldwater.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

The synopsis for the series says: "When John’s long-repressed rage comes to a head with disastrous results, he soon finds himself unexpectedly indebted to his new friend, unaware that Tommy himself is harbouring horrifying secrets.

"It’s only after a series of unsettling incidents start to occur that John begins to wonder who the real Tommy actually is.

"This is the story of a normal man, in a normal marriage, who finds himself in a far from normal situation. A man who discovers a newfound sense of his own power, right at the moment he falls under the influence of someone incredibly dangerous."

Lincoln was most recently seen on screen reprising his Walking Dead role of Rick Grimes in the 2024 spin-off show The Ones Who Live, in which he was reunited with Danai Gurira as Michonne.

Meanwhile, Myles will soon be seen starring in The Guest, a new BBC thriller in which she plays a wealthy woman in a cat-and-mouse game with her new cleaner, played by Gabrielle Creevy.

Coldwater will air on ITV1 and ITVX from 14th September 2025.

