The final episode saw Adam (James Nesbitt) and Karen’s (Hermione Norris) secret relationship become public knowledge, with the group rocked by the news.

While Jenny (Fay Ripley) poked fun at the relationship with an elaborate prank at Karen’s expense, David (Robert Bathurst) took the news a little harder, choosing to move out of Adam’s house as he struggled to come to terms with his romance with his ex.

With tensions high, a worried Pete (John Thomson) feared his friends would fall out for good, and dreamt up a scenario where the group headed to The Jeremy Kyle Show to thrash out their feud.

As strange as it sounds, viewers loved the dreamy interlude, taking to Twitter to proclaim the whole scene as “genius.”

More like this

Adam and Karen’s relationship has been controversial among Cold Feet fans; while some viewers have welcomed the partnership, others have claimed it's an “unrealistic” pairing.

The cast of Cold Feet have admitted they were initially shocked when they read the scene where Karen kisses Adam after the pair get high together.

“We were like whaaaa!” Thomson told Radio Times. “It was a big number really. It was a shock."

Norris added, “Who knew? Certainly not me. It's quite an emotional thing: because you have played a character for a long time, you care deeply about the character, as their protector and champion.”

Advertisement

But despite the fraught beginning, the group pulled together to help Jenny with her cancer fundraiser in Cold Feet’s emotional finale.