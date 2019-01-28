Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The Cold Feet cast react to THAT kiss between Adam and Karen

The Cold Feet cast react to THAT kiss between Adam and Karen

James Nesbitt and Hermione Norris' characters locked lips in episode three – but what did the cast make of this latest shock development?

Cold Feet s 8 cast Cropped

The five remaining cast members of Cold Feet have been playing their roles for more than 20 years now – so it’s not a surprise that they feel ownership of their characters.

Advertisement

And it is clear that they were rather surprised when the scripts for series eight episode three landed on their doorstep.

The episode included a scene where Adam (James Nesbitt) and Karen (Hermione Norris) kiss.

Sure, they were stoned when they did it, having just shared a ‘herbal cigarette’ while sitting and chilling out at a woodland music festival. And as soon as it happened, Karen was called away by a distressed Jenny (Fay Ripley).

ITV Cold Feet s 8 episode 3 screen grab, BD

Even so, the notion that these old friends would behave like that surprised the cast.

John Thomson, who plays Pete, said the cast engaged in a number of discussions about the plot development: “ It was the whole cast – we were like whaaaa! It was a big number really. It was a shock.”

Asked by RadioTimes.com if the storyline impacted the cast as much as the characters, he added: “Totally. We’re like family; we care about the project because we have been involved with it for so long.”

Hermione Norris was a little more circumspect in discussing the smooch.

“Who knew? Certainly not me,” she said. She added: “I signed up to this series 21 years ago. And that’s the odd thing: I play Karen Marsden in Cold Feet and Mike Bullen is my puppeteer. It’s quite an emotional thing: because you have played a character for a long time, you care deeply about the character, as their protector and champion.”

Nesbitt urged viewers to consider the context of the kiss, but admitted he was surprised: “The very fact that they might share a kiss, whatever that’s borne out of and whatever state they are in, yeah it was pretty shocking. Because that’s something an audience might… be thinking, ‘Well I wasn’t expecting that’.

“I mean that happens,” he continued. “I have slept with all my friends! That’s obviously a joke. I think it’s something you wouldn’t necessarily have imagined, but it’s good that Cold Feet does things that are hopefully believable and also, ‘Oh Jesus Christ’.”

The trip to the woodland festival was an eventful one with David (Robert Bathurst) getting stoned on hash cakes and the gang watching Jenny and Pete’s son Young Adam play in a band.

But it was also notable for the moving moment where Jenny (Fay Ripley) finally told someone about her cancer diagnosis. She broke down and told Karen how she felt about not being able to watch her son grow into a man.

However, Jenny still hasn’t told her immediate family about her condition.

Speaking about her storyline, Ripley said: “We have seen this story with shows but I wanted it to be real. Sometimes it’s going to be funny, sometimes it’s going to be scary. I just want it to be honest.

“[Other dramas] might show it where the character looks for support and gets the support. But this character [Jenny] doesn’t tell anybody. She’s flawed. It’s maybe not the kindest thing for her husband. In a way it’s her way of saying, ‘I don’t know what to do, because I’ve never had cancer before’.”

Advertisement

Cold Feet continues on ITV on Monday nights at 9pm

Tags

All about Cold Feet

Cold Feet s 8 cast Cropped
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 8th January 2019 From Big Talk Productions Cold Feet: SR8: Ep1 on ITV Pictured: Adam [James Nesbitt]. This photograph is (C) Big Talk and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Cold Feet’s James Nesbitt: womanising Adam was becoming ‘unlikable’

Cold feet ep 4 MAIN

Cold Feet series 7 episode 4 recap: Are Adam and Tina heading for a split?

113552

Trailer The reunited cast of Cold Feet are flying high

Cold Feet episode 3 MATT AND OLIVIA

Cold Feet series 7 episode 3 recap: Olivia and Matt’s abortion dilemma shows this show at its unflinching best