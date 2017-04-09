Discussing the "substitution" at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, Foy joked, "That's it, I'm on the bench. I'm not even on the bench; I'm just in a different team on my own, unemployed! We're gone, we're gone."

But, she added, "That's not a shock; we always knew when we signed up to it, and also not to be funny but it's also a real plus.

"As an actor there's nothing worse than the sound of 'seven years'. I'm sure to some people it sounds amazing but to us it's like, seven years of playing the same person? And this is a tough job, you know? It's long, a good nine-monther. And that's a lot of your life that you sign over to it."

However, despite her relief at saying goodbye to The Crown, she added: "I'm going to miss it terribly. But I just can't wait to see where it goes, I just can't wait."