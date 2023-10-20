The Old Vic has also released a behind-the-scenes video showing the creation of this image, in which Eccleston realises he's smiling, stops, and says: "No smiling, it's Scrooge".

You can watch the video, which includes the image at the end, right here now.

This staging of A Christmas Carol will run from 11th November 2023 to 6th January 2024 and has been directed by Matthew Warchus. Eccleston joins a list of stars to have taken on the role in Thorne's stage version of the story, including Rhys Ifans, Stephen Tompkinson, Paterson Joseph, Andrew Lincoln, Stephen Mangan and Owen Teale.

When his casting was announced, Eccleston said: "As a child, I read and watched every and any version of A Christmas Carol because of a fascination with Scrooge’s psychology.

"As a young actor, I read everything I could about the legendary Old Vic. I’m a very lucky man to be part of this production and cannot wait to meet our audiences."

Meanwhile, Warchus said: "Jack Thorne's joyful adaptation of A Christmas Carol is a feast for the eyes, mind, and heart. Already seen by over half a million people globally, this love-filled production continues to snowball in popularity; indeed, more people booked to see the show last year than ever before.

"This year, I am delighted to be working with Christopher Eccleston in the role of Scrooge and to be bringing back all the music, magic, and festive joy for audiences old and new."

