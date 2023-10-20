First look at Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston as Scrooge
Eccleston is starring in the latest staging of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol.
It is now just weeks until Christopher Eccleston takes to the stage as Ebenezer Scrooge in the latest staging at The Old Vic of Jack Thorne's version of A Christmas Carol – and we now have a first-look image of Eccleston in character.
In the image, Eccleston is seen bedecked in his Victorian finery, including a top hat and waistcoat, while he is also sporting a grey beard. He is surrounded by smoke and using a lantern to guide the way.
The Old Vic has also released a behind-the-scenes video showing the creation of this image, in which Eccleston realises he's smiling, stops, and says: "No smiling, it's Scrooge".
You can watch the video, which includes the image at the end, right here now.
This staging of A Christmas Carol will run from 11th November 2023 to 6th January 2024 and has been directed by Matthew Warchus. Eccleston joins a list of stars to have taken on the role in Thorne's stage version of the story, including Rhys Ifans, Stephen Tompkinson, Paterson Joseph, Andrew Lincoln, Stephen Mangan and Owen Teale.
Read more:
- First look at Jodie Whittaker-starring Christmas animation Tabby McTat
- Kit Harington to star in BBC Christmas ghost story from Mark Gatiss
When his casting was announced, Eccleston said: "As a child, I read and watched every and any version of A Christmas Carol because of a fascination with Scrooge’s psychology.
"As a young actor, I read everything I could about the legendary Old Vic. I’m a very lucky man to be part of this production and cannot wait to meet our audiences."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Meanwhile, Warchus said: "Jack Thorne's joyful adaptation of A Christmas Carol is a feast for the eyes, mind, and heart. Already seen by over half a million people globally, this love-filled production continues to snowball in popularity; indeed, more people booked to see the show last year than ever before.
"This year, I am delighted to be working with Christopher Eccleston in the role of Scrooge and to be bringing back all the music, magic, and festive joy for audiences old and new."
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.