Chicago Fire season 10 release date: Cast, episodes, spoilers

Having just closed out its ninth season, Chicago Fire has been a monumental hit along with its sister shows Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. with each focussing on an emergency service in the Windy City.

Chicago Fire is based around a fictional firehouse in the Chicago Fire Department and explores the professional and personal lives of its vast array of staff – from station managers to paramedics and everybody in between.

Because of the popularity of the show, Chicago Fire has also had a season 11 confirmed which of course is great news for fans of the long-running saga who won’t be surprised by any unexpected cancellations and also allows for long term plot developments – a rarity in US broadcast dramas.

Chicago Fire season 10 release date

The ongoing pandemic, as it did with so many TV shows and movies, knocked everything off schedule and Chicago Fire was unfortunately no exception. As a result, the latest season aired slightly later than usual starting in November as opposed to its usual early autumn premiere.

Though nothing is confirmed as of yet, expect Chicago Fire back on screens sometime this autumn.

Chicago Fire season 10 cast

It is expected that the bulk of the main cast will return which includes Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and the UK’s own Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden.

Other main cast members include David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso and Kari Killmer.

However, not all of the cast from season nine are set to return with it already announced that Adriyan Rae who plays paramedic Gianna Mackey will say farewell to Chicago and not be a part of season 10.

The producers have also teased that Monica Raymund could return as fan favourite Gabby Dawson.

Chicago Fire episodes: how long will season 10 run?

Because of the pandemic, season nine was shorter than usual, clocking in with 16 episodes instead of the expected 22 or 23 that is par for a successful show.With the television industry back up and running, there’s a good chance Chicago Fire will get its full quota of episodes next season.

Chicago Fire season 10 spoilers

As has become expected by fans of the show, season nine ended on a dramatic cliffhanger with firefighters and series mainstays Joe Cruz and Kelly Severide facing imminent death as they were stranded in a boat with no oxygen left in their tanks. Season 10 will surely deal with the aftermath of this event and whether all of Squad Company 3 got out alive.

