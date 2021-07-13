Night Court actor Charlie Robinson dies aged 75

Actor Charlie Robinson has died aged 75 from cardiac arrest and cancer complications, Variety has reported.

He played Mac the court clerk in Night Court. Robinson joined in season two, and continued in the role until the series ended in 1992. Though he is best known for his role in the classic ’80s and ’90s sitcom, Robinson’s prolific career also spanned a host of projects in film and theatre.

Following his nine-season run in Night Court, the Houston native was a series regular in Love & War, and went on to direct three episodes of the Annie Potts-starring sitcom.

He also appears in Home Improvement, Hart of Dixie and Mum, as well as guest starring in the likes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, How I Met Your Mother, Key and Peele and NCIS. His film career includes ’70s flicks like Sugar Hill, The Black Gestapo, Caribe and more.

Robinson also appeared in many theatre productions. His performance as Simon in The Whipping Man earned him the Image Theatre Award and the FRED Award. He also won a Best Actor Ovation Award for portraying Troy in Fences.

The Wire star Wendell Pierce revealed he was working on a play with Robinson during the pandemic in a tribute to the actor.

“It only took 27 days and we created a lifetime,” Pierce posted on Twitter. “Charlie Robinson and I quarantined together during this pandemic to create a play and in that short time we created a lifetime of friendship. A special bond, like the father and son, we portrayed in the play. We had a mission.”

He added: “We had a mission to find a way to create our art while the world was shut down. By chance, we created a friendship in 27 days that only happens with a shared vision. In that short time he became mentor to me as I questioned if my best days had passed. By example he showed hope.”

Pierce went on to describe Robinson’s routine, and how he has a man who “valued the love in his life”.

Actress Jackee Henry also posted a tribute and a picture of herself alongside Robinson on Twitter.

“Rest in power to the lovely Charlie Robinson,” she said. “Always a gentleman.”

The pair appeared together in the 1988 comedy Crash Course alongside Alyssa Milano and BD Wong.

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis said: “RIP Charlie Robinson. You were a wonderful actor.”

The actor is survived by his wife Dolorita, his children Luca, Charlie, Christian and Byron, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law and dog Nala.