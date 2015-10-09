She's never been a Strictly fan before, but she's going all out this year in support of her Midwife co-star: "I’d never watched Strictly before Helen was in it, and now I can't believe I didn’t... It’s so exciting. I think she's going to do so well."

George is balancing Strictly rehearsals with professional partner Aljaz with her day job, as Nurse Trixie Franklin. And Ritchie's already caught a glimpse of her practising around Nonnatus House.

"I did glimpse her," she tells us. "Karen who does our make up is a dancer as well. I saw, through a doorway, Helen showing her her Cha Cha Cha. They were going it together and it was the loveliest thing!"

"Helen will film in the morning and then go off and rehearse," says Ritchie. "She’s a seriously strong lady doing all that at the same time."

The cast and crew of Call the Midwife are super supportive of Helen's new groove. She recently posted an image of their props guy wearing a 'Team Trixie. Born to Dance" t-shirt, while Ritchie and fellow Midwife actress Bryony Hannah are heading into the studio to watch her perform this weekend.

"I’m going to see her on Saturday with Bryony who plays Sister Mary Cynthia. It’s Movie Night and I cannot wait. I mean, I’m going to see Peter Andre," Ritchie laughs, adding: "It’s going to be so amazing. Helen’s going to be so sassy."

"Everyone is fully behind her and really excited," she adds.

Charlotte Ritchie stars in the second series of Siblings, coming soon to BBC3