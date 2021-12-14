Call the Midwife’s Helen George hints at “obstacles to overcome” for Trixie and Matthew

Helen George, who plays Nurse Trixie Franklin in the beloved BBC series Call the Midwife, has hinted at the “obstacles” ahead for her character and widower Matthew Aylward (played by Olly Rix in the Call the Midwife cast).

Matthew was introduced in season 10, when his wife Fiona Aylward gave birth at the Lady Emily Clinic. However, in the second episode, Fiona was tragically diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, and died shortly afterwards.

His friendship with Trixie (who was the person who first encouraged Matthew to be more involved in the childbirth process, and to bond with his newborn son) has grown over the series, but the way the pair met complicates matters.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, George described the “deeply emotional situation” that both Trixie and Matthew find themselves in.

“The nature of the relationship, because of the death of his wife as well; it’s such a deeply emotional situation,” she said.

“It’s not just, ‘Are they going to get together or are they not?’ There are so many obstacles to overcome and it’s such a tricky– it’s a friendship really and a support network for both of them before it becomes anything romantic, and I think it takes a long time for them to [become romantic]. I think as well it’s one of these things everyone else possibly sees around them before they see it themselves.”

She added: “I think it’s definitely a relationship, a friendship that develops on truth because she’s been there and cared for his wife. And I think there’s a connection because of that, because of that deep moment they shared together.”

In the meantime, the Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas special is on its way this festive season and for a feature-length running time, as part of the BBC Christmas TV line-up.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

