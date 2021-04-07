Call the Midwife season 10 to begin later this month as show finally confirms return date

Call the Midwife has finally confirmed the premier date for season 10, announcing the news via the show’s Facebook page.

“Call the Midwife will return with series 10 on Sunday 18th April on BBC1!” the post read.

“We are delighted to confirm that Call the midwife will be returning to your screens in just eleven days time!! Our tenth series will premiere on BBC1 at 8pm on Sunday 18th April.

“As we start our final countdown, we will be bringing you all the news, chat and exclusive video content about our new series from the cast and crew right here – so stay tuned!!” the Facebook page promised.

The arrival of series 10 was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so fans will be delighted to finally have an air date confirmed.

Normally, the show would air a new series in January but because filming was pushed back by five months as a result of the pandemic, fans have had to wait patiently for spring.

The upcoming tenth season will be set in 1966, meaning we already have some idea about what storylines might provide the backdrop to the happenings on the show.

We’re willing to bet England’s World Cup victory will feature, for a start.

Creator Heidi Thomas has also indicated Call the Midwife will continue to show the changing social and legal attitudes in the run-up to some important legislation.

She’s previously told RadioTimes.com: “What I do know is that, when we get to series 11, it will be 1967, so abortion will be legalised and homosexuality will be legalised, and these are big staging posts in modern social history, so I know we’ll be referencing those and we might be referencing the journey towards those things.

“There was a lot of public debate about the changes in society, so I know in a very general way that the change that has fuelled us so far will take us forward.”

Call the Midwife season 10 premiers on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday 18th April.