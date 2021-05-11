Former Corrie star Paula Lane says she was “over the moon” to be cast in Call the Midwife

Call the Midwife’s upcoming guest star Paula Lane has revealed she’s a massive fan of the show, saying she was “really over the moon” to be cast in the series.

Best known for playing Kylie Platt on ITV’s Coronation Street, Lane is set to make her Call the Midwife debut this Sunday as expectant mother Vera Sands.

Speaking about the audition process, Lane said she sent in a self-tape for the role.

“I was waiting ages and I thought, ‘Oh, maybe it’s gone.’ But I was very fortunate because I’d worked with the director before, she knows my work ethic and I thought, ‘Maybe I’ve got a bit of a chance here,’ but obviously it’s not a given.

BBC

“Then a few days later they said that I’d got the job. So I was really over the moon.”

She added that she’s a massive fan of the show, although her mum’s “the biggest fan ever” and that it “couldn’t have been a better Christmas present for us all”.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy

Lane, who appeared on Coronation Street from 2010 until 2016, will play pregnant mother Vera, who sister Julienne visits for a routine examination but notices that her toddler Elaine is displaying troubling symptoms.

On the shocking diagnosis of Vera’s daughter, Lane about her character’s state of mind: “Without giving too much away, I think she sees it as that she’s failed, you know?

ITV

“I think she really blames herself and she’s just not really wanting to admit to herself that there is something wrong with Elaine. It’s easier to just shy away from it.

“But then, of course, when it’s confirmed she’s got this major concern that maybe her unborn child will be suffering from the same condition as well. So there’s a whole host of emotions going on for her, it’s heartbreaking.”