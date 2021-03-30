Call the Midwife gives filming update after “huge” production schedule changes

Heidi Thomas has returned to the set of Call the Midwife for the first time since October 2019, as the drama ramps up production plans for its eleventh series.

The series writer had been unable to attend the Nonnatus House set – where the production offices are located – for many months as a result of coronavirus restrictions, and her return has been described as a “real homecoming”.

According to a post on the official Call the Midwife Facebook page, Thomas was there to help plan the next instalment of filming on the beloved period drama, with the team on target to hit the currently scheduled start date.

“Due to the extraordinary disruption of the past year, the normal timetables for Call the Midwife production have undergone huge changes, and our team have had had many adjustments to make,” the post read. “But we remain on target to begin filming for series 11!”

Also included in the post was a photo of Thomas with her feet up in Nonnatus House, captioned, “Guess where I am! Back at Nonnatus House for the first time since October 2019, and in a room with colleagues for the first time in fifteen months, that’s where!”

There’s no update yet as to when season ten will air, with filming having wrapped on the series last February, but the post did tell fans to “Watch this space.” Hopefully we can expect some new episodes in the not too distant future.

The series will be slightly shorter than originally planned as a result of the delays, with seven episodes rather than the usual eight – but that should still be more than enough time to pack in all the usual tears and laughter. Of course, fans were treated to a 90-minute festive special as usual on Christmas Day, and the new series will follow on from the events of that episode, with the action now taking place in 1966.