Helen George's Nurse Trixie has her work cut out this week when she is assigned a complicated case involving a crane driver who was left "functionally paraplegic" after a workplace accident.

Another week, another eventful episode of Call the Midwife to look forward to.

In a preview exclusive to RadioTimes.com, the nurse pays a visit to Gordon, the man who was affected by the accident, and his wife, who is determined to manage alone.

Gordon tells Trixie about spending 15 weeks in hospital to recover from his injuries. His wife reveals doctors wanted to send him to a "long stay" facility before she refused.

Take a look at the interaction below:

It's safe to say keeping a box of tissues close for this one won't be a bad idea.

Trixie will also face challenges in her personal life as she grows closer to widower Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix in the Call the Midwife cast).

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The rest of the Nonnatus House staff have plenty to keep them occupied too. Sister Hilda, Nancy and Sister Frances find themselves helping girls in primary school who get their periods a lot sooner than expected – and weren't prepared for it.

Following last episode's reveal that Lucille is pregnant, Cyril continues his quest to find a better job to support the growing family, this time at the local council, while Lucille herself has trouble at work when a straightforward delivery takes a distressing turn.

Meanwhile, Laura Main's Shelagh sets up a jumble sale to raise money for a local playground, which turns out to be a lot more complicated than expected when both Nonnatus House and Maternity Home become designated drop off points.

Advertisement

As if that weren't eventful enough, there's an adventure on the horizon for Linda Bassett's Nurse Crane, who is set to receive some exciting news this week.