Call the Midwife's Cyril worried as Lucille reveals she's pregnant

Tonight's episode saw Lucille (Leonie Elliott in the Call the Midwife cast ) feeling queasy, even rushing off to be sick and unable to stomach the breakfast Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) cooked for her.

The eleventh series of Call the Midwife is in full swing, with the Nonnatus House staff facing a fresh batch of challenges, both in professional and personal.

Later, she breaks down in front of Nurse Phyllis Crane (Linda Bassett) when she suspects she might be pregnant. She’s worried that it’s not the right time – her and Cyril have saved up for a deposit on a house, but Cyril, who is currently a mechanic, wants a "proper professional position".

Lucille's suspicions are confirmed when Phyllis gets her urine sample to the lab and it comes back positive.

Despite being “so, so happy” at the news, Lucille is worried about Cyril’s reaction as it’s “not exactly as they planned it”. When she finally breaks the news to her husband, he's thrilled, but also concerned, especially when we see him looking at jobs shortly after.

Fans will remember when he applied to be a civil engineer but was rejected for "lack of experience", but they both know it was due to racial discrimination.

Despite his concerns, Lucille is determined to work through it, and we're certain they'll find a way to face their living and money situation as the series continues.

The episode also featured and emotional storyline in which the nurses support a young father with a lung condition and a traumatic past as his wife plans a home birth.

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 23rd January at 8pm on BBC One. Seasons 1-10 are available on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out the rest of our Drama coverage or take a look at our TV Guide.