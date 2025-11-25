❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
This week's Radio Times features an exclusive look at the best shows coming this Christmas
From Call the Midwife to new drama Amadeus, and from Dame Judi Dench to Sir David Attenborough, we reveal the festive season's most exciting treats.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Tuesday, 25 November 2025 at 2:00 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad