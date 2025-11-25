I can't tell you how excited we get at Radio Times when Maria Fyfe, our peerless planning editor, reveals to us the programmes that are destined to shape the festive TV schedules.

This happened a few weeks ago now but, as always, Maria reminded us that the information she had gathered was strictly confidential and we were sworn to secrecy, even from our own families. It's a little like working for MI6.

(All right, it's nothing like working for the security services, but you get the idea.)

So it's with real pleasure that, in this week's issue, we can finally start sharing some of those festive highlights with you.

It's not the full feast of what's to come over the Christmas break, but it's the very best of what's to come in December, from Dames Judi Dench and Joanna Lumley telling us about their seasonal treats, to Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany talking about their ambitious long-form re-imagining of Peter Shaffer's classic play, Amadeus.

We've even tucked in a sneak peek at the New Year's offerings to extend the anticipation a little further.

There's still time to stock up on highlighter pens for the Christmas double issue when it lands – but, until then, consider this the moment that Christmas officially starts!

Call the Midwife photographed exclusively for Radio Times by Nicky Johnston.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

The queen of SoHa returns with two very special guests for an Amandaland Christmas special.

Amadeus presents a racy new take on the life of Mozart the genius composer.

More episodes of the final season of Stranger Things drop on Netflix over the festive period.

