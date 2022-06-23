And by the sounds of it, the nature of their appearances is almost as much of a mystery to the actors themselves as it is to fans, with Cranston revealing that he doesn't even know which episode the pair are going to appear in.

Ever since it was revealed that Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would be reprising their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the final season of Better Call Saul , fans have been busy speculating just how they'll fit into the hit prequel series.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for an upcoming Big RT Interview to promote his new film Jerry and Marge Go Large, Cranston explained the incredibly secretive process he and Paul had to go through when they were filming their scenes.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“It was [surreal]," he said. "Aaron Paul and I, we had to coordinate our schedules to make sure we were available when they were in production. So a year ago, April, is when we shot it. And because it was a separate section of us shooting the scene, I don't know what actual episode it's in. Because it wasn't done in order."

He added: "We were flown into New Mexico secretly and they created this shroud of privacy – we were sent right away to an Airbnb house that we were not allowed to leave. There was all this stuff going on, it was exciting! But also a secret and we kept it secret for a year.

"And then when Better Call Saul premiered they announced it, and Aaron and I said 'Oh, well, I guess we can talk about it now!'”

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in Breaking Bad. AMC

Interestingly, star Bob Odenkirk teased earlier this week that Cranston and Paul might actually feature more in the final season than we'd previously thought, cryptically revealing to Metro.co.uk that, "It’s not just one time... And it was great."

The final season of the spin-off began airing in April this year, with seven episodes having been released before a mid-season break which is currently still in progress.

The show returns to Netflix for its remaining episodes on Tuesday 12th July in the UK, and fans will be eager to see all sorts of questions answered in the final stretch, including finding out the fate of key characters who don't appear in Breaking Bad, such as Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) and Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton).

Read The Big RT Interview with Bryan Cranston on this weekend.

Advertisement

Better Call Saul season 6 part 2 arrives on Netflix in the UK on Tuesday 12th July. Check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit our TV guide for more to watch.