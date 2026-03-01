Since Bridgerton first landed on our screens back in 2020, the Regency era drama has been a glowing example of a show that champions diversity.

With the likes of Regé-Jean Page, Simone Ashley and now Yerin Ha, the series has celebrated those who we often don't see in period dramas as being at the forefront of their own love stories.

Season 4 continued to make strides, with Sophie Baek, whose name was changed from the original Julia Quinn novels to honour Ha's Korean heritage. Since the release of this instalment of the hit Netflix series, Ha has rightfully been praised for her performance, but also has had plenty of warming fan reactions to her fronting the show.

It's an experience that likely can't be summed up in a few short words but when asked by Radio Times for Pass the Mic about how it's felt to be Bridgerton's first East Asian lead, Ha said: "It’s what I dreamed about and the reason why I moved to Korea was because I didn’t see myself represented in these love stories."

Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

She continued: "I never saw myself as a person who was desirable, who was able to be a romantic leading lady. And for people to be able to project themselves and see that on screen and to make them… it’s amazing how much TV can represent characters and the way that they’re seen in society.

"And so, for women to see that and think that they’re desirable as well, I think it’s so powerful and that’s what art can do. It can help change perspective and it can help shift something internally that art has made you feel otherwise.

"So, to be able to do that, I think, is a dream and I plan to keep doing that. Hopefully, I’m not the last – definitely won’t be the last."

A pioneering drama, Ha hopes the series' casting will help the industry "get to the point where it doesn’t have to be a conversation anymore and everyone from every different background can see themselves in all different kinds of roles. Even Katie [Leung] being the antagonist, I think is really refreshing to see as well."

Prior to her leading role in Bridgerton, Ha was known for starring in Dune: Prophecy, Halo and The Survivors. But now, her star power is only set to grow more now that she's completed her stellar run on Bridgerton.

As Ha details, she may be fronting this season as the romantic lead but she's also joined by the likes of Katie Leung as her somewhat evil stepmother Lady Araminta Gun, as well as Araminta's daughters Rosamund (Michelle Mao) and Posy (Isabella Wei).

On the release of season 4 part 1, Leung had also reflected about how it feels to be part of the show's first East Asian lead family. She told Radio Times: "It’s quite a blessing to be a part of it and I hope that it’s just – I feel like we’re still not quite there yet, where we need to be. And that’s why Bridgerton is so successful because it has always been a diverse show and it’s successful because it’s so well written and it’s all about … it’s so that people can resonate with the relationship dynamics.

"The more we see of that, the more we are going to be working towards something where we’re all going to be happier and more equal."

