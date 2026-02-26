*Warning: This article contains full spoilers for the Bridgerton season 4 part 2 finale.*

Bridgerton season 4 part 2 has snuck in a cheeky end credits scene that many fans may miss, but is actually very much worth sticking around for.

That's because the end credits scene is none other than the wedding between Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha), after the pair got engaged at the Queen's extravagant ball earlier in the episode.

While some fans may have thought that the ending of the pair dancing under the moonlight as the clock strikes midnight is romantic enough, Bridgerton just continues to deliver on its heart-warming moments.

The wedding was not only a chance for the Bridgerton family to come together, but is also a chance for Sophie's chosen family to see her embark on an exciting new chapter.

Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Chatting exclusively to Radio Times about the wedding scene in question, Ha said: “Yeah it was so nice and for Alfie to walk her down the aisle, I think it’s also a message of family is the people who you make it to be. She’s really struggled to, I think, let people in and actually, love is all around you. You just have to be willing to see it and not be blind to it.

"But yeah, it’s so funny when you put on a wedding dress and you’re like, ‘I should be wearing this in my real life and I’m here, getting married’. But to have Jonathan and Simone there as well and just all the people there to celebrate our love story, it was just the perfect way to, I think, end the series."

Ha added: "Everyone from crew was also wearing nice clothing attire, they got told to wear nice shirts and stuff like that so it did feel like a real celebration. It was really sweet.”

For now, fans can continue to revel in Benedict and Sophie's love story but as is often the case, thoughts will likely soon turn to who will be taking up the mantle next. Thankfully, showrunner Jess Brownell previously revealed which of the Bridgerton siblings will be the focus of seasons 5 and 6.

Chatting to Deadline on the red carpet of the Paris season 4 part 1 premiere, she told the outlet: "Both characters with the initials on my pocket squares will get seasons in five in six. In what order? I can’t say."

In the video, it's clear that Brownell's pocket squares feature the letters 'E' and 'F', denoting Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Francesca (Hannah Dodd), meaning that it'll be one of the Bridgerton sisters who will next be in the spotlight. As for who it'll be, we'll just have to wait and see.

