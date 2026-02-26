*Warning: This article contains full spoilers for the final episode of Bridgerton season 4 part 2.*

What a rollercoaster of a season this instalment of Bridgerton has been! From the blossoming love story between Sophie (Yerin Ha) and Benedict (Luke Thompson), to the villainous Lady Araminta (Katie Leung), Lady Danbury's (Adjoa Andoh) desire to leave the Ton and Francesca and Michaela's "confronting" dynamic, this season has certainly not been short of storylines.

This second half of the season saw grief and sadness take hold of the Bridgerton house but in the midst of sorrow, also comes happiness and some light at the end of the tunnel for most of our characters.

The final episode of the season sees Sophie arrested and in prison for crimes she didn't commit, a final act of revenge by her stepmother who clearly harbours a lot of hatred towards her. But will Benedict find her in time and what will this spell for their own relationship?

Read on for a full breakdown of the Bridgerton season 4 part 2 finale (plus that sneaky end credits scene), complete with exclusive insight from the cast and showrunner Jess Brownell.

Bridgerton season 4 part 2 ending explained – What happens to Benedict and Sophie?

Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek in episode 401 of Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix Netflix.

The finale starts with Sophie remaining banged up in prison for stealing Lady Araminta's shoe clips and for her impersonation as a lady. She feels as though she can't reach out to Benedict but little does she know that Benedict is on a mission to find her, thinking that she has run away and gone to work in the Americas.

Lord Stotter proposes to Rosamund (Michelle Mao) but in the midst of the proposal, Rosamund tells Posy (Isabella Wei) that she was instrumental in guiding Araminta to Sophie to have her arrested.

Araminta visits Sophie in prison and wants her to confess at her hearing, but Benedict and Lady Violet come to the rescue and get her released into the care of the Bridgerton house, with the judge saying they'll meet again in a week's time to decide on Sophie's fate.

Back at Bridgerton house, Sophie is shown to her guest room and is now an official guest of the house, rather than a servant. Benedict tells her that he knows she is in fact the Lady in Silver that he's been looking for, expressing how pleased he is at the news. However, they've been told to keep to their separate rooms so can't act on any desires. That evening, Violet confides in Lady Danbury about what's been happening, who says that she can hold off her trip to win round the Queen to this idea of Benedict and Sophie.

That same evening, Sophie sneaks into Benedict's room to have a heart-to-heart about their feelings for one another and also, to tell Benedict about her father and his death. Benedict points out that having never seen his will, Sophie actually doesn't know whether or not Araminta is telling the truth about what has or hasn't been left for Sophie by her father.

The talked-about tub scene unfolds, with the pair growing closer than ever. Speaking exclusively to Radio Times about the scene in question, Ha said: “I think it’s the first time that Sophie feels taken care of. She’s spent so much of her life giving to other people and taking care of other people. It’s the first time that she actually gets to let her hair down and actually be taken care of and I think that’s really beautiful and poetic. Also, the first time that she can just enjoy being in the company of somebody else.”

The next morning, Sophie and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) club together to visit Cressida (Jessica Madsen), who is of course the new Lady Penwood at Penwood House. Running into Alfie (David Moorst), Sophie tells him that she's on a mission to locate her father's will in the study to help her case and find out the truth. She finds out that her father actually did keep his promise and left an equal-portioned dowry for herself, Posy and Rosamund – something that Araminta has never made her aware of.

Danbury is also working overtime to try and persuade the Queen of Benedict and Sophie's love, but she's having none of it and doesn't approve of their union due to their differing classes. Upon hearing this, though, Alice (Emma Naomi) goes to confront her husband about Benedict's dalliances. Alice is tired of being the Queen's lady in waiting and wants to do something more in her new role – and so, she takes matters into her own hands to help Sophie.

In the background and despite their tensions, Claudia and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) speak to one another about marriage once again, with Hyacinth declaring that she will join Eloise in being a spinster. Having a slight change of tune, Claudia wins Hyacinth round to the idea of marriage once again by underlining the merit of having each other as siblings because of it. Even so, Hyacinth says that she wants to know herself a little more better before her big debut.

The night of the Queen's ball arrives and Sophie is dressed up and nervous to attend, being snuck in by the Bridgerton family to see Alice. Everything gets off to a positive start as Posy is seen flirting with Lord Barnaby, the pair clearly smitten. But then, Araminta orders Posy and Rosamund to follow her to the drawing room that she thinks she's being summoned by the Queen to go to.

In fact, Sophie is there waiting alongside Benedict and Violet. Sophie doesn't mince her words as she reveals that in her father's will, he declared that Araminta would get an extra stipend for every year she housed Sophie. However, she wasn't to keep her on as a maid in her own home.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

It's easy to see that Araminta has taken Sophie's dowry and doubled up Rosamund's in order to get wed, something that leaves Posy and Rosamund upset as it leaves them with differing dowries. Posy confesses to stealing the shoe clips but it's not just about that, Araminta claims as she blames Sophie for preoccupying Lord Penwood and taking his love. However, Rosamund – who usually follows her mother's suit in hating Sophie – says that Sophie has never actually put their social standing in any danger.

Violet reminds Araminta of her greater crime of embezzlement in a bid to quash her claims against Sophie. Violet proposes for everyone to agree to a "mutually beneficial recounting of events" and we see them in motion as the ball goes on.

Alice goes to the Queen to inform her that she has brought Sophie to the ball in order for the Queen to witness the love between Sophie and Benedict, a very bold move for a new member of the Queen's staff. Alice reminds the Queen of the fact that many royals thought that the Queen should go away at one point in history, much like how the Queen is referring to Sophie. Alice says that the Queen is ignoring a whole world of gossip by not recognising the lower classes and it's something that the Queen can't help but smile at.

The Queen goes to meet Sophie, who Benedict introduces and Violet interjects, saying that Sophie is actually the daughter of the late Lord Penwood's cousin. Violet explains that she has spent most of her life in the country and has only just come to London, with Alice saying that she must've been mistaken about the fact that Sophie was a maid. That means that when the Queen asks Sophie if she is a relation of the late earl, she isn't lying at all by admitting she is a daughter of Penwood house.

Back in the ballroom, Lord Stotter isn't happy with Rosamund's new much lower dowry and calls off the engagement. But where one door shuts, another opens as it seems as though love is truly in bloom for Posy and Lord Barnaby.

Varley (Lorraine Ashbourne) and Lady Featherington (Polly Walker) make up after their disagreements and in the end, Lady Featherington gives a roundabout apology and re-hires Varley.

At the ball, Sophie makes her official appearance in the ballroom with Benedict as they dance together in public for the first time. All is well as the Queen and Danbury continue giggling about the evening's events, with the Queen getting teary as she bids farewell to her best friend. Benedict then surprises everyone by proposing to Sophie in the middle of the ball, slipping Violet's family ring onto Sophie's.

Finally, at the end of the finale, we see Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) enjoying some alone time, writing. She has of course retired from Lady Whistledown and Colin (Luke Newton) remarks to her that he thought she was done with Whistledown. He pulls out a fresh copy of Whistledown, much to Penelope's surprise as it's revealed there's a new and different author in town now.

Chatting to Radio Times about the Whistledown switch-up that strays from the Julia Quinn books, showrunner Jess Brownell revealed: “Shonda [Rhimes], I and all my writers know who Whistledown is and we’ve been writing to that. But that was what was really exciting to us was to A, let Penelope move onto a next chapter as a novelist, in her romance with Colin etcetera.

"But I think once we revealed that Penelope was Whistledown at the end of season 1 and especially now that she’s come out publicly at the end of season 3, the stakes of it – we lost a bit of them in season 4. It was really fun telling the story of her having to face some accountability with the people she’s written about, but it’s also so fun now to have red herrings and clues and have no one know because it’s not from the books at this point … Yeah we’re going a bit rogue.”

Do Lady Violet and Lord Marcus end up getting married?

Daniel Francis as Lord Anderson, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Unfortunately not – and things remain uncertain between the pair.

Violet is overjoyed looking on at Sophie and Benedict, with Marcus joining her and asking whether they should tell her children that evening about their own engagement. Violet explains that she's changed her mind and isn't actually ready to marry, wanting to stay as they are as she gets reacquainted with her true self.

But that's not something Marcus is happy with and although he says he would wait if he believed Violet wanted the same life together, he doubts she does and walks away, appearing to break things off.

Speaking about that sad moment between the pair, showrunner Brownell says that it was actually one that is "quite empowering" for Violet – and could open up future storylines. Chatting to Radio Times, Brownell revealed: “Yeah, you know I love the chemistry between them and it’s been so fun to see people reacting to ‘I am the tea’.

"But it also felt too early for Violet, when this is the first person she’s dated since her husband died, to get back into a marriage. I think she does have some self discovery to do and it is quite empowering, I’m quite excited for her to go on that journey over the next couple seasons.”

What happens to Francesca and Michaela?

Masali Baduza as Michaela, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Prior to the ball, Francesca and Michaela are enjoying an evening in together when Francesca tells Michaela about Benedict and Sophie's dilemma of being together. Francesca is worried that the scandal of it all will scare Michaela away but it doesn't.

Francesca asks Michaela if she can stay in London until a new heir is found, expressing her anxiety around Michaela's nomadic existence. Michaela says that if Francesca would like it, she'll stay but then looks slightly off as Francesca holds her hand.

However, on the night of the ball, Francesca asks her maid where Michaela is and they inform her that Michaela has packed all her belongings and left. We then see Michaela being driven away in a carriage, looking serious but somewhat relieved to be leaving.

Bridgerton season 4 part 2 end credits scene, explained

Just when those credits start to roll, you may have been tempted to click off of the series but wait! The end credit scene is actually the sweetest icing on the cake of a great season, with it being none other than the wedding of Benedict and Sophie.

In the countryside, everyone gathers to celebrate the occasion with Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) giving Benedict the advice of never listening to him again and proclaiming that their father would be so proud of him. Kate (Simone Ashley) poses to the group the question of whose wedding will be next and Eloise surprises everyone by saying she loves a wedding. Francesca remarks that one time is enough for her and that she has found her great love.

We then see a beaming Sophie at the end of the aisle with Alfie, who is walking her down the aisle. While Araminta and Rosamund aren't in attendance, Posy is there with Lord Barnaby as well as Sophie's chosen family of her former work colleagues. It's smiles all around as the pair finally end the ceremony with a kiss, with the final shot being of a portrait of Sophie as the Lady in Silver, painted by her new husband Benedict.

Speaking about how special that final scene was to film, Ha told Radio Times: “Yeah it was so nice and for Alfie to walk her down the aisle, I think it’s also a message of family is the people who you make it to be. She’s really struggled to, I think, let people in and actually, love is all around you. You just have to be willing to see it and not be blind to it.

"But yeah, it’s so funny when you put on a wedding dress and you’re like, ‘I should be wearing this in my real life and I’m here, getting married’. But to have Jonathan and Simone there as well and just all the people there to celebrate our love story, it was just the perfect way to, I think, end the series. Everyone from crew was also wearing nice clothing attire, they got told to wear nice shirts and stuff like that so it did feel like a real celebration. It was really sweet.”

Bridgerton season 4 part 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

