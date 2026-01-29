❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Bridgerton star reflects on what it means to be part of the show's East Asian representation: "It’s pretty monumental"
Katie Leung stars as Lady Araminta Gun in Bridgerton season 4 and chats to Pass the Mic about what the role means to her.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Thursday, 29 January 2026 at 11:00 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad