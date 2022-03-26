In the last episode of season 2, we watch as Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) finally works out that her best friend is actually the writer behind infamous gossipmonger Lady Whistledown – and those who've seen the finale will know that she does not take it well.

If you've already binged your way through the second season of Bridgerton , you'll know that the new episodes end on a huge cliffhanger for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) – and be warned, there are spoilers ahead.

Bridgerton showrunner Chris Van Dusen has broken down that dramatic moment and explained why Penelope decides to continue writing as Lady Whistledown despite being caught.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 2. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the period drama creator said: "This season is so fascinating for Penelope Featherington. We get to see that there's this entirely other side of the Lady Whistledown Operation. Eloise Bridgerton is at these balls with her, which makes Penelope's life...more difficult.

"And then finally the other shoe drops for Eloise – she puts the pieces together and she figures out Penelope is Lady Whistledown. That fight between the two characters, it's brutal and it's devastating, as I wanted it to be."

He added that the confrontation was a long time coming, saying: "It's one of my favourite scenes, that fight, because it is a ride in and of itself. Nicola and Claudia give performances that are just out of this world.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"At the end of the season, Penelope's been stripped of everything. She's lost her best friend. She's lost her crush in Colin Bridgerton after overhearing him and his buddies. She's lost her alter ego. It was fascinating for me to figure out what Penelope was going to do next. And that's answered in the final moments of the finale."

Advertisement

Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Netflix, and you can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.