Brenda Blethyn gives fans a taste of delayed Vera episodes to air in 2022
The Vera star has teased some of the episodes due for release next year.
Published:
Fans of ITV’s Vera can’t wait for their favourite Northumbrian detective to return to our screens. And while two new episodes are airing over the Bank Holiday, Brenda Blethyn has teased what’s to come from the rest of series 11.
The upcoming series, which will see Vera take on another set of cases, is being split into two halves, with two episodes airing in 2021 and the remaining four episodes arriving on ITV in 2022.
Speaking about the 2022 episodes, Blethyn said that fans can expect to see “some lovely seaside locations” and hinted at some of the storylines to come.
“One of the four new films is As The Crow Flies by Sally Abbott, which includes some lovely seaside locations. A teacher is found on a very remote part of the coastline. She had made what is thought to be an exaggerated claim to social services about child protection.
“So we have all sorts of suspects rearing their heads. She’s a farmer’s wife, so there are farmland settings as well. Vera’s got her Mac back on for that one!”
Blethyn, who has starred as DCI Vera Stanhope in the ITV drama for more than 10 years, will be back in the series’ first film, Witness, on Sunday 29th August, with Vera investigating the death of a builder who was due to give evidence in a trial that morning.
“The guest cast includes the wonderful Lorraine Ashbourne, who plays the victim’s estranged wife Barbara. Almost everyone could be a suspect,” Blethyn reveals.
“Vera also notices that Aiden, played by Kenny Doughty, has been a ‘bit off’ recently and wonders what’s going on with him. She soon discovers what it’s all about and tells him to sort it out.”