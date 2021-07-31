Bob Odenkirk reveals he had a small heart attack as he vows ‘I’ll be back soon’ following hospitalisation
The Better Call Saul star has updated fans on his condition after collapsing on the set earlier this week.
Bob Odenkirk has said that he’s “going to be ok” after suffering a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul earlier this week.
The Breaking Bad star collapsed whilst filming the upcoming season of Better Call Saul on Thursday and was taken to hospital, with his representative confirming he was in a “stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident”.
Odenkirk took to Twitter to update fans on Friday, 30th July, revealing that he’d suffered “a small heart attack” and would “take a beat to recover” but would “be back soon”.
“Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week,” he wrote. “And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.
“I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.
“Also, AMC and Sony’s support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”
Hi. It's Bob.— Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021
A number of stars reacted to Odenkirk’s update, with Ben Stiller replying: “So happy you’re on the mend Bob,” while comedian Sarah Silverman wrote: “You are SO LOVED.”
Odenkirk’s Breaking Bad costars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston both sent their well wishes earlier this week, with Paul writing on Instagram: “I love you my friend,” while Cranston told his fans: “Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”
The Better Call Saul star is also known for his HBO sketch show Mr. Show with Bob and David, as well as roles in Nobody, Little Women, Incredibles 2, The Kominsky Method and The Post.