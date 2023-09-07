First look at star-studded Boat Story, from creators of The Tourist
And Craig Fairbrass opens up about what to expect from the six-part thriller.
The BBC has released first-look images of its upcoming thriller Boat Story, starring Back to Life's Daisy Haggard and Vigil's Paterson Joseph (above).
The pair play Janet and Samuel, who happen upon a shipment of drugs and decide to sell them and split the cash. The catch? A gangster is on their tail. Sharp-suited and out for blood, the Tailor (Tchéky Karyo) looks ready to throw a wrench into their plan.
Joining Haggard and Joseph in the cast is also Craig Fairbrass (One Piece), who plays a character called Guy. Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the actor described the storyline as "beautiful" and teased what we can expect from Guy in the six-part series.
"He's Tchéky Karyo's right-hand-man," Fairbrass explained. "But Jack and Harry Williams are such talented writers that when I read this and when I went up for it and I met them, it's the fact of... all of their characters, they're not one-dimensional, they're very interesting... you think Guy's just [one thing] but you actually get to know him."
The broadcaster's first-look image of Guy certainly teases he'll be trouble for Janet and Samuel.
After Love's Joanna Scanlan is also part of the crew, with the BBC releasing a first-look at her character Pat, though details on how she fits into the puzzle are scarce.
The series is expected to premier on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, while Amazon Freevee will air it in the US and Germany.
The BBC also released a synopsis alongside the first look images, describing Janet and Samuel as "two ordinary people whom the world has turned its back on".
So, when the universe drops a ton of cocaine on their lap, the question isn't whether they're willing to do something crazy, it's whether they're "desperate enough".
"Boat Story embodies twists and turns with character-driven, surprising storytelling. Off-beat humour contrasts with high-octane action sequences against the spectacular backdrop of the beautiful, windswept Yorkshire coastline," the synopsis teases.
Count us in.
Boat Story is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.
