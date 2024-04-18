But, for those who have finished all the episodes, just how did things end for the team, and how did it set up the already confirmed third season?

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of Blue Light season 2.

*Warning - contains full spoilers for all six episodes of Blue Lights season 2.*

What happened to Grace and Stevie after that episode 5 cliffhanger?

Stevie and Grace in Blue Lights. BBC/Two Cities Television/Christopher Barr

At the end of episode 5, Mags's son Henry had got in the safe where Lee had stashed a gun and, believing it to be a toy, had pointed it at Stevie and Grace's car as it drove past the house.

He pulled the trigger, and the car veered to a halt as a bullet went through the rear window.

Thankfully, as we picked up with them at the start of episode 6, the bullet had missed both Stevie and Grace. In a tense scene that followed, Grace managed to get Henry to put the gun down, while armed police gathered around.

What happened to Lee Thompson?

Seamus O'Hara as Lee Thompson in Blue Lights. BBC/Two Cities Television

Following the incident with Henry, Lee was made aware of video footage of the incident, taken by a passer-by.

He ordered his followers that the footage should be shared around and made to look like the police were holding a young boy at gunpoint for possessing a toy gun.

As outrage spilled out into the community, a riot was started in Mount Eden, and a police cordon set up, with officers attempting against all the odds to hold the line. It's during this stand-off that Lee and Mags's uncle Rab went into cardiac arrest, and died.

They search the Thompson house hoping to find evidence Lee was behind Dixon's murder, but fail to find anything except for a gun licence, meaning they can't even get him on possession of an illegal firearm.

However, Tommy managed to discover that Dixon's killer was wearing one of the scarves/face coverings that were worn by Lee and his army comrades in Afghanistan.

One had been found on the body of Ian Campbell in episode 1, and they then found another in the Mount Eden home - one which forensically linked Lee and Craig McQuarrie to the murder of Dixon.

While under arrest and when presented with the evidence, McQuarrie confessed in full to Dixon's murder, but says he acted alone, meaning Lee was released.

He returned to The Loyal pub, but found himself shunned - his men had left, and Mags had told everyone that he was behind the petrol bomb, had worked with Canning and had had Dixon killed. She also blamed him for Rab's death.

He wasn't put in prison, but Lee found himself cast out from his own community and pub, questioning his choices along the way.

Whether he will return for season 3 currently remains to be seen, but for now it seems that his story is over.

Where did we leave the team heading into season 3?

Blue Lights. BBC/Two Cities Television/Todd Antony

Unlike the end of season 1, which saw the team grieving the loss of Gerry, season 2 ended on a more positive note for the team overall.

Murray Canning was the only one for whom this isn't the case, as a preliminary investigation is launched into the tactics he had used to keep the peace, including working with Lee under the radar.

Elsewhere, Nicola finally told Jen that she was proud of her, after the latter introduced Happy Kelly to Robin Graham, and the latter admitted he knew ahead of time about bomb plot that killed Happy's father and brother.

He had let it go ahead to save his informant's life, and that informant went on to save many more lives. Happy forgave Robin, and seemingly gained some closure.

Later, Sandra decided to rescind her resignation from the team and stick around in Belfast, while the team enjoyed a drink and a dance together at a local bar.

As Grace watched Tommy and Aisling and Annie and Shane dancing together, two prospective couples, she chased after Stevie, who had left early.

Earlier in the episode they'd shared a kiss at the station, and having thought on it, Grace decided to give their romantic connection a chance, with the duo sharing a taxi home together.

