BBC police drama Blue Lights is continuing to enthral viewers with its look at policing in present day Belfast and its tangled web of intrigue when it comes to the McIntyre family.

Right from the start, it's clear that there's something going on with the McIntyre family, as they and their operations appear to be out of bounds to the on-the-ground police.

With the series available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer, and episode 5 ending on a major cliffhanger, just how did everything wrap up in the season finale?

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of Blue Lights. Be warned: there are major spoilers from here on out.

What happened to Gerry?

Richard Dormer as Gerry in Blue Lights. BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television

Sadly, after he got shot multiple times at the end of episode 5 by Sully, Gerry lost his life, meaning the team lost a beloved colleague.

This was of course particularly devastating for his wife Sandra, who was delivered the news by Jonty.

As seen in episode 5, Jen took out Sully almost immediately after he shot Gerry, while the McIntyres at first escaped. But not for long...

What happened to the McIntyre family?

John Lynch as James McIntyre in Blue Lights. BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television/Steffan Hill

At the start of the final episode, Mo found out from his father James that he was actually a 'tout' or informant, working with the secret services and providing information to secure his and his family's safety since 1998.

The so-called 'sneaky beakies' were working to acquire information about major crime multi-national organisation the Ginleys, and had found that Mo was planning to do a deal with them, trading guns for money and cocaine. Joseph had offered James McIntyre an out for his cooperation in letting the deal go ahead so they could track the gun, leading them to a "bigger prize".

Joseph eventually told him only he and one other would get protection and relocation, with the second spot reserved for either Tina or Mo. James eventually chose Mo, with the two waiting at a collection point as instructed.

However, after Grace stole footage from the sneaky beakies' camera which showed Gerry's death in full, Joseph gave up their location, while Grace convinced Gordy to admit their involvement in the shooting and other criminal acts.

Gordy and Angela therefore took James and Mo's place, being relocated by the sneaky beakies and given a chance at a new life. Meanwhile, Tina was seen meeting with Joseph, seemingly going on to become an informant herself.

Where did we leave the rest of the squad?

Sian Brooke as Grace Ellis and Martin McCann as Stevie Neil in Blue Lights. BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television/Steffan Hill

At the end of the season, Jen – who had been having an affair with Jonty – broke it off and quit her job, recognising she wasn't the right fit and had never truly wanted it; she just wanted to impress her mum Nicola, the chief superintendent.

Meanwhile, Nicola revealed she would be asking for Jonty's resignation, suggesting this would be taking place off screen.

One month later, Tommy asked Helen to be taken off the fast track programme to instead rise up the ranks with everyone else, before going on patrol with Annie.

Finally, Grace and Stevie were seen growing closer, with Stevie almost admitting his feelings before a call came in over the radio and they jumped back into action.

