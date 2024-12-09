Black Doves soundtrack: Full list of songs in Netflix thriller
Your guide to the needle drops in the Christmassy thriller.
If you're looking for an unconventional Christmas watch outside of the tried-and-tested classics, Black Doves might just be the Netflix series for you.
Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw lead the cast of the new thriller, which follows undercover agent Helen Webb as she untangles a conspiracy regarding her secret lover, who was recently assassinated for reasons unknown.
The story unfolds during Christmastime in London, with a number of fittingly festive tunes played across the first six episodes, from Fairytale of New York to Santa Baby.
Black Doves also takes a page out of The Day of the Jackal's book by enlisting a major music star to sing an original theme song, choosing a sombre Nancy Sinatra classic to cover.
If you've been enjoying the Black Doves soundtrack, read on for a complete guide to all of the songs featured.
Who sings the Black Doves credits song?
Raye sings the theme song to Black Doves, which is a cover of Nancy Sinatra's Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down).
She is the latest in a long line of artists to perform the track, which debuted on Cher's second album in 1966 before Sinatra's downbeat rendition came along later that same year.
Other singers to have tackled Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) include Caroline Polachek, Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga, so Raye is certainly in good company.
However, her version of the song, recorded specifically for the Black Doves soundtrack, is not yet available to stream on music platforms. We'll be keeping a close eye out for an official release in the coming weeks.
Black Doves soundtrack: Full list of songs featured
Black Doves episode 1 songs (To Love Then)
- Fairytale of New York by The Pogues feat Kirsty MacColl
- Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin' Stevens
- Lonely This Christmas by Mud
- Sweet With a Beat by Alyn Ainsworth
- Only Chile by Robert J Walsh
- Christmas Is in the Air by Henrik Lars Wikström, Anders Johan Greger Lewen & Anders Gunnar Kampe
- Stings by Kamaal Williams
- Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) by Raye
Black Doves episode 2 songs (A Little Black Dove)
- Jingle Bells by Glenn Miller and His Orchestra
- Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt
Black Doves episode 3 songs (The Coming Night)
- Renegades by X Ambassadors
- Free Yourself by Jessie Ware
Black Doves episode 4 songs (Go Bang Time)
- The Little Drummer Boy by Johnny Cash
- I Only Have Eyes for You by The Flamingos
- Rides Through the Morning by Michael Nau
Black Doves episode 5 songs (The Cost of It All)
- (You Don't Know) How Glad I Am by Nancy Wilson
Black Doves episode 6 songs (In the Bleak Midwinter)
- The Christmas Waltz by Frank Sinatra
- Fairytale of New York by The Pogues feat Kirsty MacColl
Black Doves is available to stream on Netflix.
