The story unfolds during Christmastime in London, with a number of fittingly festive tunes played across the first six episodes, from Fairytale of New York to Santa Baby.

Black Doves also takes a page out of The Day of the Jackal's book by enlisting a major music star to sing an original theme song, choosing a sombre Nancy Sinatra classic to cover.

If you've been enjoying the Black Doves soundtrack, read on for a complete guide to all of the songs featured.

Who sings the Black Doves credits song?

Raye attends Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023 at The O2 Arena in London, England. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Raye sings the theme song to Black Doves, which is a cover of Nancy Sinatra's Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down).

She is the latest in a long line of artists to perform the track, which debuted on Cher's second album in 1966 before Sinatra's downbeat rendition came along later that same year.

Other singers to have tackled Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) include Caroline Polachek, Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga, so Raye is certainly in good company.

However, her version of the song, recorded specifically for the Black Doves soundtrack, is not yet available to stream on music platforms. We'll be keeping a close eye out for an official release in the coming weeks.

Black Doves soundtrack: Full list of songs featured

Keira Knightley stars in Black Doves. Ludovic Robert/Netflix

Black Doves episode 1 songs (To Love Then)

Fairytale of New York by The Pogues feat Kirsty MacColl

Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin' Stevens

Lonely This Christmas by Mud

Sweet With a Beat by Alyn Ainsworth

Only Chile by Robert J Walsh

Christmas Is in the Air by Henrik Lars Wikström, Anders Johan Greger Lewen & Anders Gunnar Kampe

Stings by Kamaal Williams

Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) by Raye

Black Doves episode 2 songs (A Little Black Dove)

Jingle Bells by Glenn Miller and His Orchestra

Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt

Black Doves episode 3 songs (The Coming Night)

Renegades by X Ambassadors

Free Yourself by Jessie Ware

Ben Whishaw as Sam Young. Netflix

Black Doves episode 4 songs (Go Bang Time)

The Little Drummer Boy by Johnny Cash

I Only Have Eyes for You by The Flamingos

Rides Through the Morning by Michael Nau

Black Doves episode 5 songs (The Cost of It All)

(You Don't Know) How Glad I Am by Nancy Wilson

Black Doves episode 6 songs (In the Bleak Midwinter)

The Christmas Waltz by Frank Sinatra

Fairytale of New York by The Pogues feat Kirsty MacColl

Black Doves is available to stream on Netflix.

