Kidman and Witherspoon will be returning as stars and exec producers, with David E Kelley once again writing all episodes. British director Andrea Arnold, who won an Oscar for her short film Wasp, will be helming every episode of the upcoming series.

“[A new season] gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them,” Witherspoon said.

“This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world, conceived once again by Liane Moriarty, realised by David Kelley and now in the hands of visionary filmmaker Andrea Arnold,” said Kidman. “What a journey this has been. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends.”

The first season earned 16 Emmy nominations and took home eight awards, including outstanding limited series, lead actress for Kidman, supporting actor for Alexander Skarsgard and supporting actress for Laura Dern.

It followed the story of the apparently perfect lives of three mothers embroiled in a murder case. While the story of the first season was based on Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name, new scripts are being penned based on another story from the author.

No expected air date has yet been given, but the show will go into production during March and August 2018, according to Vulture.