When Goodman bought a houseboat, it just so happened to come with a duck, which he named Selwyn after his former boss, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (played by Don Warrington). But while Harry was a computer-generated lizard, Selwyn is very much a real duck.

While male ducks are more colourful, they moult and start looking like females, explains Anthony Bloom, who works for Birds for Film, based near Colchester in Essex. That meant, for continuity, Selwyn had to be female.

She’s played by three different ducks — usually five-year-old Mek Mek, so named because "rather than 'quack, quack', she goes 'mek mek'", says Bloom. "She’s an utter joy to work with," adds Marshall of his feathered friend.

Meanwhile, Mini-Me, who is slightly smaller, is a "very good back-up". And then there’s Nelly, who’s "not such a good back-up…"

Selwyn the Duck in Beyond Paradise. BBC

Bloom trains and keeps around 200 birds, including pigeons, flamingos, ravens and 10 ducks. When he transports the Selwyn Three to film Beyond Paradise, they travel in individual dog carriers, in what has come to be known as the "duck truck".

“Everyone likes ducks, don’t they? There’s no doubt they’re cute,” Bloom says. “Mek Mek is generally the calmest and the tamest, she’s a natural. She’s not afraid of very much. It’s more about getting her used to being in different places and being still, rather than any specific training. If we want her to move location, we’ll put one of the other ducks in a box, and as they like to be together, Mek Mek will go towards her.”

He adds, “We don’t train them to quack for food, because it’d be very hard to stop them!” In any case, they’re all call ducks, which are naturally very noisy. “In a scene in series two with Sally [Bretton as Martha Lloyd] and Zahra [Ahmadi, as DS Esther Williams], Mek Mek didn’t stop quacking, and then she started pecking one of them. I was nervous, thinking, ‘You’re not going to bite her on the cheek are you?’” Bloom recalls.

Luckily, the cast are forgiving. Series regular Barbara Flynn, who plays Martha’s mother Anne Lloyd, tells RT, "Mek Mek contributes endlessly to the richness of all her scenes, picking up cues without a ruffle of a feather! She’s a tremendously good listener and right there in the quiet moments down at the dock with poignant advice. She comes with the boat. She comes with us. She’s our duck."

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Radio Times.

Beyond Paradise season 3 airs on BBC One on Fridays at 8pm.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.