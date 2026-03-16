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Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall reveals which TV detectives helped inspire Humphrey – and that he's only watched Love Actually once
The Beyond Paradise star is channelling Columbo, Miss Marple and Withnail and I.
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Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
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