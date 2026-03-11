The fourth season of Beyond Paradise has finally been given a confirmed released date on BBC, and it's coming to screens soon!

The Death in Paradise spin off follows Kris Marshall's DI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancée Martha Lloyd, played by Sally Bretton, as they leave Saint Marie for a new life in the quaint village of Shipton Abbott in Devon. Humphrey joins the local police force whilst Martha pursues her dream of opening a cafe.

Episode one of season four will air at 8pm on Friday 27 March on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with further episodes to continue weekly.

Season three closed with Humphrey and Martha emotionally saying goodbye to their foster child Rosie, but with an optimistic note that the couple might soon be pursuing starting a family together after finding out earlier in the series that it is unlikely they will be able to have biological children.

Beyond Paradise season four. BBC/Red Planet Pictures

The official synopsis of the new season reads: "Fact and folklore blur as the team investigate the death of a novelist who predicted their demise, a magical night of Dark Morris that soon turns sour, a stolen treasure map that suddenly reappears, and the alleged sighting of a vengeful mermaid lurking out at sea."

Previously released first look images of the new season confirmed that EastEnders and Gavin & Stacey favourites would be guest starring in season four.

Phil Daniels who plays the character of Kevin Wicks in EastEnders will be returning to the Beyond Paradise cast after he previously starred as fisherman Marvellous Harris in season one.

Phil will be joined by Melanie Walters, known for playing the icon that is Gwen in the much loved Gavin & Stacy, but her role has yet to be revealed.

