To tease Breaking Bad’s upcoming prequel/spin-off show Better Call Saul, showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have written a jaunty song about the lawyer. Performed by country music guitarist Junior Brown, it serves as an advert for the shady attorney:

“Saul, Saul, You better call Saul,

He’ll fight for your rights when your back’s to the wall,

He’ll stick it to the man, justice for all,

You better call Saul!”

The song also has mentions of the… extralegal services offered by the paralegal, possibly hinting at plotlines from the series. Apparently Saul (Bob Odenkirk) will protect you whether your “husband disappeared in a most convenient way” or the cops found “kids trapped in your creepy van.” Well, they call him a criminal lawyer for a reason.

Better Call Saul will follow his adventures before he met Walter White, back when he was a struggling small-time lawyer called James M. McGill.The trailer reaffirms the show will go out in America next February, and will be extradited onto Netflix in Britain.

The official music video can be found here, but it's currently restricted to the US. For international viewers, we’ve uncovered this shoddy version someone recorded from their computer screen, which seems somehow appropriate.

