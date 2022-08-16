Breaking Bad favourite returns for Better Call Saul finale cameo

We have seen plenty of familiar faces in the episodes leading up to the finale, including the resurfacing of Breaking Bad's Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, played by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul respectively. And Saul's last hurrah brought back another character from the series that first introduced us to his crooked lawyer persona.

Better Call Saul's final episode has landed on Netflix , bringing the story of Bob Odenkirk's Jimmy McGill – and his equally slippery alter egos – to a close.

But, be warned, if you have yet to see the finale, look away now as there are spoilers ahead for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13.

Following Gene Takavic's (Bob Odenkirk) arrest early on in the episode, he meets with the feds alongside former rival turned "advisory counsel" Bill Oakley (Peter Diseth); and watching over them is the late Hank Schrader's wife, Marie, played by Betsy Brandt.

The character was briefly mentioned in season 5 when Dean Norris appeared as Hank before his death. Marie is obviously not happy with Jimmy's antics, probably because he helped her brother-in-law get away with murdering her husband, and tells him so. But Jimmy being Jimmy, he manages to use it to his advantage.

Betsy Brandt as Marie Schrader in Better Call Saul.

If you were hoping to see more familiar faces, or Jimmy's own face again in the future, it doesn't appear likely – at least not in the near future.

"Yes, I could do more with this universe," series boss Vince Gilligan said. "And maybe someday I will, especially if I fail at everything that comes next. Then I’ll come crawling back."

