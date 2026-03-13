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From Benson to Scarpetta: How women are rewriting the rules of US TV crime drama
Forget the hard stare and slammed fist – today’s detectives solve crimes by thinking differently.
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Published: Friday, 13 March 2026 at 1:21 pm
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