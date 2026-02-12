With just a month to go until Scarpetta, the series based on Patricia Cornwell's bestselling crime novels, is released, a first-look trailer has now been unveiled.

The series, which has been adapted by Liz Sarnoff, stars Nicole Kidman as the title character, Dr Kay Scarpetta, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis as her sister Dorothy Farinelli, Bobby Cannavale as Detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker as FBI profiler Benton Wesley and Ariana DeBose as Kay's tech-savvy niece Lucy Farinelli Watson.

The trailer gives off a sense of the show's moody tone, while also revealing its dual timelines, set in both 1998 and 2026, with Kay finding that her latest case appears to be linked to the very first one she worked on.

You can watch the full trailer right here now.

The series will premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday 11th March 2026, and the synopsis says of Kidman's character: "With skilled hands and an unnerving eye, this unrelenting medical examiner is determined to serve as the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer, and prove that her career-making case from 28 years prior isn't also her undoing".

The synopsis also says that the show's dual narrative "explores Kay Scarpetta's journey from her beginnings as a Chief Medical Examiner in the late '90s to her present-day return to her hometown, where she resumes her former position while investigating a grisly murder.

"As Scarpetta pursues justice, she must navigate complicated relationships, including the fraught dynamic with her sister Dorothy Farinelli, confront long-held professional and personal grudges, and face secrets that threaten to unravel everything she's built."

The rest of the show's cast includes Rosy McEwen (Black Mirror), Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist), Jake Cannavale (The Offer), and Hunter Parrish (Weeds), who play the past versions of Kidman, Curtis, Cannavale and Baker's characters respectively.

