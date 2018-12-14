The pair were seen angrily reacting to the news that their other son Mycroft, played by Mark Gatiss, had faked their murderous daughter Eurus's death in a house fire and had been keeping her in a maximum security facility ever since.

These days, Cumberbatch is probably used to acting alongside his parents but back in 2014 when they made their debut he said it was an emotional moment.

“I nearly cried watching it,” the star said. “I’m so proud of them and I’m so proud of the reaction they got – and I think they’re perfect casting as my parents!”

This article was originally published on 19 January 2017