Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat launch immersive Sherlock adventure game

Time to don your deerstalker and serve the nation, because Sherlock: The Game Is Now has arrived.

The immersive ‘escape room’ experience is based on a story from Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, which sees Sherlock Holmes out of the country on a “frivolous case” and crime-solving organisation The Network appealing for volunteers to step into the detective’s shoes in the wake of a swathe of robberies in London.

The game is a 90-minute immersive experience, based in a secret central London location, for teams of 4-6 players who will navigate Sherlock’s most iconic sets on their way to solving the mystery.

It will feature “original Sherlock cast members, with brand new, specially recorded video and audio sequences”.

Exactly which cast members that includes has not been revealed, but given that Gatiss appears as Mycroft in the promotional video above, and Benedict Cumberbatch’s voice was heard in the mysterious teaser in May, it’s likely that they’ll both make an appearance.

Pricing starts at £54 per person – grab your tickets here.