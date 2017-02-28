St Aubyn’s Melrose novels – including the Man Booker Prize-winning Mother's Milk – are an acclaimed semi-autobiographical series.

Each episode of the five-part series will be based on a different book and will take place over a few intense days in Melrose’s life, from the South of France in the 60s via 80s New York to early-2000s Britain.

One Day author David Nicholls (who also penned the script for the 2015 film version of Far From the Madding Crowd) will write all five episodes.

Cumberbatch and Adam Ackland, who will produce under their company SunnyMarch, said: "We are delighted to be part of this incredible series. We have been huge fans of these books for many years and David Nicholls’ adaptations are extraordinary."

No premiere date has been set, but shooting is expected to start this August.