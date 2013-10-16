The man we know as Sherlock plays Wallace, who left Her Majesty's Service seven years ago and is trying to build a new life for himself when old comrade James (Colin Salmon) gets back in contact with a request. A 'Little Favour' for the man who once saved Wallace's life...

Unable to refuse, he soon finds himself coming face to face with some nasty-looking criminals who reduce him to a bleeding, sweaty mess. But Cumbers isn't giving up without a fight...

More like this

Little Favour raised its budget through crowd-funding site Indiegogo, with Cumberbatch's ardent fan base playing a part in the £86,240 that was raised in just twelve days, more then tripling the original budget of £25,000.

Little Favour is written and directed by Patrick Victor Monroe and will be available to buy on iTunes from Tuesday 5 November.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes