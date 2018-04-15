When asked about future plans for Sherlock on Graham Norton’s Radio 2 show, Moffat said: “We all love our show. And we’d love to come back and do a future show some day. We’re not doing it right now. I have done nothing but Doctor Who and Sherlock for around 10 years, so I’ve got to be allowed to do something else.”

He added: “Benedict is very keen to play it again. At some point, it’ll come back.”

So, even if Cumberbatch would be willing to move around his busy shooting schedule for Sherlock, series five could be many years away. While Moriarty actor Andrew Scott estimated a two-year pause for the detective drama, co-creator Mark Gatiss has predicted a longer break while he and Moffat work on a Dracula TV series.

“We’re not going to do Sherlock whilst we’re doing Dracula," he told RadioTimes.com earlier this year. "So it’s not going to happen in the immediate future. Never say never, but no – we don’t have an idea [right now].”

In other words, the game is still afoot – just a very long time away.