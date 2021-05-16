Before We Die release date: Cast, trailer and news on Channel 4 drama

Making its Channel 4 debut in May is Before We Die – a brand new detective drama starring Lesley Sharp as a cop who risks her career to help her off-the-rails son when he’s involved in a brutal murder investigation.

Based on a Swedish drama of the same name, this six-part features a star-studded cast, including The OA’s Patrick Gibson, Wallander’s Vincent Regan and Success star Toni Gojanović.

RadioTimes.com recently revealed exclusive first-look images of the Scott & Bailey star in character as DI Hannah Laing in the series, as well as the formidable Mimica family – a shady criminal clan led by ruthless eldest son Davor into even dodgier business arrangements.

Here’s everything you need to know about Before We Die, from the stellar cast to its release date.

Before We Die release date

Before We Die will begin on Wednesday 26th May at 9pm on Channel 4.

The six-part drama, based on a Walter Presents series of the same name, will air weekly on Wednesdays from that date onwards.

Before We Die cast

Before We Die stars Scott & Bailey’s Lesley Sharp as Hannah Laing, a detective who finds herself conflicted when her son is implicated in an investigation into the brutal murder of one of her colleagues.

Patrick Gibson (The OA, The Tudors) plays Hannah’s mixed-up son Christian, while Wallander’s Vincent Regan plays Hannah’s colleague Billy Murdoch.

Rounding out the cast is Croatian actor Toni Gojanović (HBO’s Success) as criminal gang leader Davor Mimica.

Before We Die trailer

Channel 4 recently released the first trailer for Before We Die, teasing the explosive (quite literally) drama to come.

Last week, the broadcaster revealed a few first-look images from the show – including a photo of Hannah and Christian together.

Before We Die Episode 4