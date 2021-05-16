Before We Die release date: Cast, trailer and news on Channel 4 drama
Lesley Sharp stars as a detective with a troubled son in this new thriller.
Making its Channel 4 debut in May is Before We Die – a brand new detective drama starring Lesley Sharp as a cop who risks her career to help her off-the-rails son when he’s involved in a brutal murder investigation.
Based on a Swedish drama of the same name, this six-part features a star-studded cast, including The OA’s Patrick Gibson, Wallander’s Vincent Regan and Success star Toni Gojanović.
RadioTimes.com recently revealed exclusive first-look images of the Scott & Bailey star in character as DI Hannah Laing in the series, as well as the formidable Mimica family – a shady criminal clan led by ruthless eldest son Davor into even dodgier business arrangements.
Here’s everything you need to know about Before We Die, from the stellar cast to its release date.
Before We Die release date
Before We Die will begin on Wednesday 26th May at 9pm on Channel 4.
The six-part drama, based on a Walter Presents series of the same name, will air weekly on Wednesdays from that date onwards.
Before We Die cast
Before We Die stars Scott & Bailey’s Lesley Sharp as Hannah Laing, a detective who finds herself conflicted when her son is implicated in an investigation into the brutal murder of one of her colleagues.
Patrick Gibson (The OA, The Tudors) plays Hannah’s mixed-up son Christian, while Wallander’s Vincent Regan plays Hannah’s colleague Billy Murdoch.
Rounding out the cast is Croatian actor Toni Gojanović (HBO’s Success) as criminal gang leader Davor Mimica.
Before We Die trailer
Channel 4 recently released the first trailer for Before We Die, teasing the explosive (quite literally) drama to come.
It’s here.— Before We Die (@BeforeWeDie4) May 13, 2021
Watch the official trailer for #BeforeWeDie now, coming to Channel 4 on the 26th May at 9pm.
Don’t miss it… @Channel4 @C4Press pic.twitter.com/8Wpkb54VkU
Last week, the broadcaster revealed a few first-look images from the show – including a photo of Hannah and Christian together.
Before We Die plot
The new Channel 4 drama follows Hannah Laing (Sharp), a Bristol-based senior police detective forced to make a terrible decision when her son Christian (Gibson) goes off the rails and becomes embroiled in a murder investigation into one of Hannah’s colleagues.
Christian works for the Mimica crime family – a clan who moved from Croatia to Bristol and run a successful restaurant – but with ruthless eldest son Davor (Gojanović) calling the shots, Christian finds himself stepping into dangerous territory.
The series is based on a Swedish series of the same name, also produced by drama brand Walter Presents.