BBC to release all six episodes of Top of the Lake: China Girl in one go on BBC iPlayer
The series starring Elizabeth Moss, Nicole Kidman and Gwendoline Christie will air weekly on BBC2, but will also be available to binge watch online
The whole series of BBC2 drama Top of the Lake: China Girl will be released on BBC iPlayer in one go when the series launches on Thursday 27th July.
All six episodes starring will be available to stream or download immediately after the first episode airs on BBC2. The series will also air weekly on BBC2 at 9pm.
Top of the Lake sees The Handmaid's Tale's Elizabeth Moss return as Detective Robin Griffin, who investigates the death of an Asian girl after her bodies washes up on Bondi Beach in Australia. Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie and movie star Nicole Kidman join the drama for series two, with the series written and directed by Jane Campion.
"It is imperative that we continue to explore and offer a range of ways to watch our dramas and I believe BBC2 and Jane Campion's Top of the Lake: China Girl is the perfect offering as the next full series to premiere on BBC iPlayer," said Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama.
"It's a captivating watch, a six-part movie which takes you into a murky world as Robin follows unexpected leads to solve a darkly disturbing case. I'm thrilled we are able to give the viewers the opportunity to get engrossed into all six episodes at once on BBC iPlayer, or watch week by week on BBC2."