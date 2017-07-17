Top of the Lake sees The Handmaid's Tale's Elizabeth Moss return as Detective Robin Griffin, who investigates the death of an Asian girl after her bodies washes up on Bondi Beach in Australia. Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie and movie star Nicole Kidman join the drama for series two, with the series written and directed by Jane Campion.

"It is imperative that we continue to explore and offer a range of ways to watch our dramas and I believe BBC2 and Jane Campion's Top of the Lake: China Girl is the perfect offering as the next full series to premiere on BBC iPlayer," said Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama.

Advertisement

"It's a captivating watch, a six-part movie which takes you into a murky world as Robin follows unexpected leads to solve a darkly disturbing case. I'm thrilled we are able to give the viewers the opportunity to get engrossed into all six episodes at once on BBC iPlayer, or watch week by week on BBC2."