We also get a look at Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men) reprising her Golden Globe-winning role as Detective Robin Griffin. The new six-part series will once again be directed and co-written by Jane Campion (Bright Star, The Piano).

So what’s going to happen? Griffin returns to Syndey after the events of season one (based in New Zealand) and attempts to rebuild her life.

However, she becomes entangled in another murder investigation, the death of a small Asian girl who’s washed up on Bondi Beach.

The BBC synopsis explains, “Her search to discover ‘China Girl’s’ identity will take her into the city’s darkest recesses and closer than she could have imagined to the secrets of her own heart”.

How Gwendoline Christie’s character (who looks like a policewoman) and Nicole Kidman’s (a psychotic dinner party guest) fits into this plot, we’ll have to see.

The two will be joined by David Dencik (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), Alice Englert (Beautiful Creatures) and Ewen Leslie (The Daughter).

Top of the Lake: China Girl will broadcast on BBC Two in 2017