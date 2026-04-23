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Richard Gadd’s Half Man pushes the BBC to its violence limits but will it ever match HBO’s extremes?
Half Man is a co-production that straddles the line between the BBC and HBO's attitude towards on screen violence. But will the public broadcaster ever fully embrace graphic content on the level of Game of Thrones and The Boys?
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Published: Thursday, 23 April 2026 at 7:00 am
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