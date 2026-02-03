It was reported last year that Grey's Anatomy and The Sopranos legends Patrick Dempsey and Michael Imperioli would be teaming up for a brand new thriller – and now we know when we can watch it.

Inspired by 2003's Belgian thriller De Zaak Alzheimer (La Mémoire du tueur) and the original book, Memory of a Killer will premiere this week on Prime Video in the UK on Thursday 5 February 2026.

The series will premiere with its first two episodes and will then air the rest of its instalments weekly, only driving up the tension to come, we're sure. Memory of a Killer has already started airing in the US on Fox so keen-eyed UK fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for spoilers.

Written by Ed Whitmore (Steeltown Murders, Out There) and Tracey Malone (Silent Witness, Rillington Place), the series follows Dempsey as Angelo Flannery/Doyle, "who leads a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret – he is slowing losing his memory," the synopsis reveals.

It continues: "Angelo lives two totally separate lives - as Angelo Doyle, he is a fearsome New York City hitman and as Angelo Flannery, he is mild-mannered upstate Cooperstown photocopier salesman and devoted father and widower. To further complicate things, he discovers that his wife’s recent death may not have been an accident.

"When someone comes after his pregnant daughter Maria it’s clear the wall between his lives has been breached. Angelo must stop whoever’s coming for his family by searching his past hits for clues, and the list is very long."

Patrick Dempsey in Memory of a Killer. Fox/Prime Video

The series is described as "a redemptive story about a man who is losing his memory but gaining a conscience" so consider our interest most certainly piqued...

As for Imperioli, who fans will have more recently seen in The White Lotus and American Horror Stories, he stars in the show as accomplished Italian chef Dutch Forlanni. While it looks as though he's pursuing his passion for cooking, it turns out that his restaurant is actually a front for a criminal enterprise.

"As ruthless and mercurial as he is affable, Dutch is Angelo’s oldest friend, as well as his employer - he gives Angelo the targets for his hits," the synopsis states. "In a business as dangerous as theirs, Angelo must trust Dutch. But being trustworthy isn’t one of Dutch’s more dependable qualities."

Of course, both actors are known for their long-standing roles in some of the most talked-about shows to have come out of the US. Dempsey is widely known for his role as Dr Derek Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy, having gone on to star in Dexter: Original Sin, Devils and The Truth About the Henry Quebert Affair.

As for Imperioli, he's known for his standout role as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos, a role he held for the entirety of its run.

It was revealed that Dempsey would be leading the cast of Memory of a Killer back in May 2025, with the president of Fox Television Network, Michael Thorn, saying at the time: "In the spirit of 24 and House, we’re introducing a daring new signature Fox lead, a complicated antihero facing unimaginable danger."

Memory of a Killer will premiere on Prime Video UK on Thursday 5 February with two episodes, and new episodes airing weekly.

