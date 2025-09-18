Speaking on the Dissecting Dexter podcast about Dexter: Resurrection's recent finale, Phillips said he was unhappy with the way the prequel’s cancellation had been handled, given that he’d already informed the actors and writers they’d be coming back for the show.

“It was a tough phone call I got that night where they had already picked up the show," he said.

He added: "I had informed all the writers and actors, and then they unpicked it up, all while picking up Resurrection, which was no surprise. It wasn’t handled well and I’m not happy about it.”

Patrick Dempsey as Captain Aaron Spencer in Dexter: Original Sin. Patrick Wymore/Paramount+

The cancellation of the second season of Original Sin came shortly after the closing of Paramount’s merger with Skydance.

Variety reported at the time that new leadership had come in and decided to re-evaluate the company’s slate, leading them to choose to scrap Original Sin and focus instead on Dexter: Resurrection season 2 to continue the franchise.

Phillips noted on the podcast that prior to the Skydance merger, the studio wanted to transform Dexter into a Yellowstone-style franchise, with the idea being that Phillips would take on the same responsibilities that Taylor Sheridan does for Yellowstone and the bigger franchise that spawned from it.



As a result, Phillips had plotted out a big future for the franchise, but all of that now appears to have been scrapped.

However, it seems the plan is still to go ahead with more seasons of Dexter: Resurrection, which should ease some fans’ concerns about the future of the franchise.

Dexter: Original Sin and Dexter: Resurrection are available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Add Dexter: Original Sin and Dexter: Resurrection to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.