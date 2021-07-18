Tchéky Karyo on whether Baptiste can save his marriage: “She has no more patience with him”

The second series of Baptiste debuted on BBC One last night, and while fans were pleased to see Julien (Tchéky Karyo) back at work, we learnt that his relationship with his loyal wife Celia (Anastasia Hille in the Baptiste cast) had suffered since the tragic death of his daughter.

Celia may have presented Julien with divorce papers in episode one, however Baptiste star Tchéky Karyo hasn’t given up hope for the couple, teasing that there’s still a chance for the French detective to repair his marriage.

On Julien and Celia’s strained relationship in series two, Karyo told RadioTimes.com and other press during a set visit in November: “[Celia] has less understanding, she’s lost her patience. She has no more patience with him, I think.”

He added: “But he eventually, maybe, he will be able to get her back because you know, one must give a chance to a good person.

“If you see somebody in that state and there is always a hope, you know, there is always a hope. Where there is life, there is hope.”

A spin-off to BBC One’s The Missing, Baptiste follows the titular detective as he sets out to find missing individuals, with series two focussing on British Ambassador Emma Chambers, played by Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw, and her family, who seemingly disappeared whilst on holiday in the Hungarian mountains.

Baptiste series two airs on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm. Check out our Baptiste series two review, take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage or check out our TV Guide to find out what else is on television this week.